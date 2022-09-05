Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) marked $1.40 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.47. While Takung Art Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKAT fell by -87.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.85 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.57% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 167.55K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TKAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a loss of -15.66% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Takung Art Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in TKAT has increased by 74.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 77,795 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.13 million, following the purchase of 33,121 additional shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TKAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 117.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 41,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,000.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC subtracted a -6,000 position in TKAT. Virtu Financial BD LLC sold an additional 4466.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.06%, now holding 32567.0 shares worth $54387.0. TKAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.10% at present.