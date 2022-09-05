Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) closed Friday at $1.81 per share, down from $1.90 a day earlier. While Society Pass Incorporated has underperformed by -4.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4582.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Society Pass Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -183.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOPA is recording an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.50%, with a loss of -8.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOPA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Society Pass Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOPA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOPA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SOPA has decreased by -12.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 135,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the sale of -20,058 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,275 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,275.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 8,671 position in SOPA. Parametric Portfolio Associates L sold an additional 88311.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -59.06%, now holding 61225.0 shares worth $0.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its SOPA holdings by -61.64% and now holds 46948.0 SOPA shares valued at $81220.0 with the lessened 75438.0 shares during the period. SOPA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.50% at present.