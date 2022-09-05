A share of Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) closed at $2.07 per share on Friday, down from $2.13 day before. While Xilio Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XLO. Morgan Stanley also rated XLO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XLO, as published in its report on November 16, 2021.

Analysis of Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XLO is registering an average volume of 118.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.73%, with a loss of -8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xilio Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in XLO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -352,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,649,711.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 171,784 position in XLO. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 69389.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.16%, now holding 0.61 million shares worth $1.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Soleus Capital Management LP decreased its XLO holdings by -4.99% and now holds 0.45 million XLO shares valued at $1.32 million with the lessened 23835.0 shares during the period. XLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.