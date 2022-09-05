Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) marked $1.00 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.97. While Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has overperformed by 3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PT fell by -79.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.10 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.54% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -84.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 100.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 69.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.17%, with a loss of -0.99% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in PT has increased by 28.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,160 shares of the stock, with a value of $3910.0, following the purchase of 913 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in PT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -96.83%.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its PT holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 PT shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 7640.0 shares during the period. PT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.