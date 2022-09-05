The share price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) rose to $0.41 per share on Friday from $0.41. While Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTMO fell by -94.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.50 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.45% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 379.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OTMO is recording an average volume of 715.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.29%, with a loss of -8.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.70, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in OTMO has increased by 70.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,222,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.48 million, following the purchase of 2,582,132 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,120,441 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,120,441.

