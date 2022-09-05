As of Friday, Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KROS) stock closed at $36.02, down from $36.63 the previous day. While Keros Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KROS rose by 6.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.29 to $24.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.32% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 08, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KROS. SVB Leerink also rated KROS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2020. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 04, 2020, and assigned a price target of $35. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KROS, as published in its report on May 04, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for KROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)

One of the most important indicators of Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KROS is recording 224.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.00, showing growth from the present price of $36.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Keros Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in KROS has increased by 19.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,599,492 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.47 million, following the purchase of 591,853 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in KROS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 80,306 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,380,306.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 74,635 position in KROS. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.94%, now holding 1.01 million shares worth $32.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KROS holdings by 44.92% and now holds 0.99 million KROS shares valued at $31.78 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. KROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.00% at present.