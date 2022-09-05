The share price of Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) fell to $1.04 per share on Friday from $1.07. While Sonendo Inc. has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) recommending Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sonendo Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 204.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SONX is recording an average volume of 115.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.19%, with a gain of 13.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SONX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sonendo Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SONX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SONX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s position in SONX has increased by 25.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,783,913 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.25 million, following the purchase of 360,980 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,023,424.

During the first quarter, Apo Asset Management GmbH added a 569,595 position in SONX. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 463.56%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $1.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its SONX holdings by -2.99% and now holds 0.65 million SONX shares valued at $1.18 million with the lessened 20000.0 shares during the period. SONX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.50% at present.