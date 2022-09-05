36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) marked $1.07 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.02. While 36Kr Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRKR fell by -44.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.39 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2019, Needham started tracking 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.58M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KRKR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.66%, with a loss of -9.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 36Kr Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in KRKR has increased by 166.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $33984.0, following the purchase of 18,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in KRKR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,242 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17548.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,871.

KRKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.