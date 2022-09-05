Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) closed Friday at $1.36 per share, down from $1.38 a day earlier. While Regis Corporation has underperformed by -1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGS fell by -72.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.27 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.56% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2021, Loop Capital Upgraded Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RGS. Loop Capital also Downgraded RGS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2020. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2019, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for RGS, as published in its report on December 21, 2017. Jefferies’s report from September 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Regis Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -589.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RGS is recording an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.89%, with a loss of -10.53% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Regis Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Manhattan Co.’s position in RGS has increased by 650.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.29 million, following the purchase of 2,600,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd made another increased to its shares in RGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,543 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,877,239.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RGS holdings by -10.42% and now holds 1.27 million RGS shares valued at $0.97 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. RGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.40% at present.