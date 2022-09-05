The share price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) fell to $2.30 per share on Friday from $2.43. While China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has underperformed by -5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CJJD fell by -73.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.79 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.88% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 178.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CJJD is recording an average volume of 27.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.48%, with a loss of -16.67% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CJJD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CJJD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 403,334 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.0 million, following the purchase of 2 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CJJD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 49.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 27,688 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 83,999.

During the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC added a 10,549 position in CJJD. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 1094.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.35%, now holding 3107.0 shares worth $7674.0. At the end of the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC increased its CJJD holdings by 1.23% and now holds 82.0 CJJD shares valued at $203.0 with the added 1.0 shares during the period. CJJD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.60% at present.