Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) closed Friday at $6.92 per share, down from $7.19 a day earlier. While Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On October 18, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BRLT. JP Morgan also rated BRLT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BRLT, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Cowen’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for BRLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRLT is recording an average volume of 178.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.22%, with a loss of -10.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.86, showing growth from the present price of $6.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brilliant Earth Group Inc. Shares?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Luxury Goods market. When comparing Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 288.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -85.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GAM International Management Ltd.’s position in BRLT has decreased by -14.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,279,533 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.01 million, following the sale of -208,927 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BRLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.37%.

BRLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.70% at present.