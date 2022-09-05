A share of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) closed at $5.33 per share on Friday, down from $5.34 day before. While Generation Bio Co. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBIO fell by -79.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.67 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.71% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, William Blair Downgraded Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on June 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for GBIO. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GBIO, as published in its report on July 07, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from July 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)

Generation Bio Co.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GBIO is registering an average volume of 383.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a gain of 0.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generation Bio Co. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in GBIO has increased by 1.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,931,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.98 million, following the purchase of 167,922 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in GBIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 12,174 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,478,646.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG subtracted a -54,900 position in GBIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.78%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $19.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its GBIO holdings by -17.22% and now holds 2.9 million GBIO shares valued at $18.48 million with the lessened -0.6 million shares during the period. GBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.