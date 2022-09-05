As of Friday, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:DMS) stock closed at $1.32, up from $1.27 the previous day. While Digital Media Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMS fell by -83.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.24 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.76% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On May 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 21, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DMS.

Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DMS is recording 558.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.59%, with a gain of 10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $1.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Media Solutions Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. S Squared Technology LLC’s position in DMS has decreased by -12.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 328,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.47 million, following the sale of -47,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DMS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,588 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 138,956.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -36,693 position in DMS. Arbor Point Advisors LLC purchased an additional 43500.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 348.00%, now holding 56000.0 shares worth $80640.0. DMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.00% at present.