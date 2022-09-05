As of Friday, Atreca Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock closed at $1.78, down from $1.81 the previous day. While Atreca Inc. has underperformed by -1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCEL fell by -72.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.00 to $1.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.75% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on February 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BCEL. Wedbush also rated BCEL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2020. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 22, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BCEL, as published in its report on April 16, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from September 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $30 for BCEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

One of the most important indicators of Atreca Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BCEL is recording 256.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a loss of -15.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.11, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atreca Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,331,358.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 71,443 position in BCEL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -49.55%, now holding 1.13 million shares worth $2.23 million. BCEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.