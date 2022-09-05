A share of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) closed at $14.87 per share on Friday, up from $14.42 day before. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY rose by 51.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $7.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GETY.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GETY is registering an average volume of 986.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.68%, with a loss of -44.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is based in the USA. When comparing Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 506.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 80,499,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.11 billion, following the purchase of 80,499,254 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in GETY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,777,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.09 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 80,102,798.

During the first quarter, Glazer Capital LLC added a 3,953,750 position in GETY. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased an additional 1.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 36.58%, now holding 3.73 million shares worth $97.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its GETY holdings by 6.33% and now holds 3.32 million GETY shares valued at $86.7 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.90% at present.