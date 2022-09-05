Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) closed Friday at $0.98 per share, up from $0.97 a day earlier. While Flotek Industries Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTK fell by -27.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.97 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.62% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 01, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) recommending Outperform. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on August 08, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FTK. Seaport Global Securities also Upgraded FTK shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2016. Oppenheimer July 27, 2015d the rating to Perform on July 27, 2015, and set its price target from $8 to $17. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Underperform’ rating for FTK, as published in its report on April 24, 2015. Oppenheimer’s report from March 04, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $12 for FTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Global Hunter Securities also rated the stock as ‘Accumulate’.

Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 219.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Flotek Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FTK is recording an average volume of 308.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.92%, with a loss of -9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flotek Industries Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. North Sound Management, Inc.’s position in FTK has increased by 16.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,155,103 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.05 million, following the purchase of 1,155,103 additional shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management made another increased to its shares in FTK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.12%.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its FTK holdings by -7.71% and now holds 1.95 million FTK shares valued at $2.16 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. FTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.60% at present.