Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) closed Friday at $0.80 per share, down from $0.80 a day earlier. While Edible Garden AG Incorporated has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EDBL is recording an average volume of 354.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.43%, with a loss of -21.75% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Edible Garden AG Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 182,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 182,375 additional shares during the last quarter.

EDBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.60% at present.