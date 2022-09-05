Within its last year performance, OYST fell by -54.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.98 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.42% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OYST. JP Morgan also Downgraded OYST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2021. Piper Jaffray Initiated an Overweight rating on November 25, 2019, and assigned a price target of $35. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OYST, as published in its report on November 25, 2019. Cowen’s report from November 25, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $40 for OYST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST)

To gain a thorough understanding of Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OYST is recording an average volume of 139.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.10%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.60, showing growth from the present price of $6.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OYST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oyster Point Pharma Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OYST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OYST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Point72 Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in OYST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -212,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,889,096.

During the first quarter, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors LP added a 129,246 position in OYST. Telemark Asset Management LLC sold an additional 10000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.27%, now holding 0.78 million shares worth $4.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OYST holdings by 0.79% and now holds 0.66 million OYST shares valued at $4.0 million with the added 5167.0 shares during the period. OYST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.20% at present.