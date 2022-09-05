DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) marked $18.02 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $17.14. While DICE Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on October 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DICE. Evercore ISI also rated DICE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $41.

Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

In order to gain a clear picture of DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 370.39K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DICE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a gain of 3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.25, showing growth from the present price of $18.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DICE Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DICE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DICE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DICE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 270,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,414,624.

During the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC added a 105,310 position in DICE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 460.01%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $32.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its DICE holdings by -5.40% and now holds 1.71 million DICE shares valued at $29.47 million with the lessened 97598.0 shares during the period. DICE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.