The share price of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) fell to $10.48 per share on Friday from $10.60. While Century Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IPSC fell by -60.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.32 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on May 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for IPSC. Piper Sandler also rated IPSC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IPSC, as published in its report on July 13, 2021.

Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Century Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IPSC is recording an average volume of 115.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.22%, with a gain of 1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IPSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IPSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IPSC has decreased by -8.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,327,923 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.46 million, following the sale of -657,416 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,206,380.

At the end of the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP increased its IPSC holdings by 270.59% and now holds 0.93 million IPSC shares valued at $9.79 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. IPSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.50% at present.