Within its last year performance, CURV fell by -73.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.02 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.66% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) to Outperform. A report published by Cowen on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CURV. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated CURV shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURV, as published in its report on November 30, 2021.

Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CURV is registering an average volume of 522.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.68%, with a loss of -7.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.93, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Torrid Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CURV has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 827,549 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.36 million, following the purchase of 15,896 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 634,546 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 634,546.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC subtracted a -240,767 position in CURV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 33892.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.92%, now holding 0.39 million shares worth $1.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its CURV holdings by 81.82% and now holds 0.38 million CURV shares valued at $1.54 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. CURV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.40% at present.