The share price of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) fell to $0.97 per share on Friday from $0.97. While So-Young International Inc. has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY fell by -82.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.88 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.69% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 23, 2021, Needham Reiterated So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 28, 2019, and assigned a price target of $16.50. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on May 28, 2019.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of So-Young International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SY is recording an average volume of 435.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a gain of 4.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.85, showing growth from the present price of $0.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,067,873.

SY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.