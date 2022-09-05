A share of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) closed at $0.36 per share on Friday, up from $0.34 day before. While LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOGC fell by -92.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.15 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.44% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) recommending Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on March 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LOGC. ROTH Capital also rated LOGC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 01, 2019.

Analysis of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 300.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -107.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LOGC is registering an average volume of 210.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.95%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in LOGC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -39,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 419,799.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -7,900 position in LOGC. Franklin Advisers, Inc. sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -67.16%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $0.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. increased its LOGC holdings by 3.78% and now holds 0.24 million LOGC shares valued at $92470.0 with the added 8561.0 shares during the period. LOGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.40% at present.