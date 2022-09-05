The share price of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) fell to $1.19 per share on Friday from $1.20. While CEA Industries Inc. has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEAD fell by -87.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.17% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CEA Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CEAD is recording an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a loss of -4.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CEA Industries Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bard Associates, Inc.’s position in CEAD has increased by 11.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 292,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.4 million, following the purchase of 31,050 additional shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CEAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 194,700.

During the first quarter, Sabby Capital LLC subtracted a -18,081 position in CEAD. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 27961.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 75.72%, now holding 64890.0 shares worth $89548.0. CEAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.10% at present.