Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) marked $2.99 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.95. While Broadwind Inc. has overperformed by 1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWEN fell by -7.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.69 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.60% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 16, 2021, Johnson Rice Downgraded Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) to Accumulate. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 26, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BWEN. Johnson Rice also rated BWEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2020. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2020, and assigned a price target of $8. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BWEN, as published in its report on June 30, 2017. JP Morgan’s report from March 09, 2010 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for BWEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Broadwind Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 164.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BWEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a loss of -6.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Broadwind Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grace & White, Inc.’s position in BWEN has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,734,248 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.68 million, following the purchase of 8,120 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BWEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,750 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 635,360.

During the first quarter, Essex Investment Management Co. L added a 49,474 position in BWEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 967.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 0.36 million shares worth $0.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BWEN holdings by -8.05% and now holds 0.26 million BWEN shares valued at $0.55 million with the lessened 22801.0 shares during the period. BWEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.40% at present.