Within its last year performance, BYSI fell by -95.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.87 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BYSI. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BYSI, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for BYSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BeyondSpring Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -133.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BYSI is registering an average volume of 278.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.71%, with a loss of -4.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.10, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BeyondSpring Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in BYSI has increased by 78.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 691,826 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.96 million, following the purchase of 303,184 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in BYSI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -54.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -462,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 390,160.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 84,586 position in BYSI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 73050.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.29%, now holding 0.35 million shares worth $0.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its BYSI holdings by -0.28% and now holds 0.35 million BYSI shares valued at $0.49 million with the lessened 997.0 shares during the period. BYSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.20% at present.