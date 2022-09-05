111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) closed Friday at $2.93 per share, up from $2.87 a day earlier. While 111 Inc. has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YI fell by -57.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.89 to $1.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2021, Citigroup started tracking 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 111 Inc. (YI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 111 Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 276.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and YI is recording an average volume of 303.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.33%, with a gain of 7.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 111 Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 836,440.

At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its YI holdings by 9.97% and now holds 0.21 million YI shares valued at $0.59 million with the added 18919.0 shares during the period. YI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.