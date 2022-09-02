As of Thursday, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) stock closed at $15.72, up from $15.42 the previous day. While Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has overperformed by 1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKT fell by -6.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.51 to $13.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.84% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 05, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) to In-line. A report published by Compass Point on November 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SKT. Goldman also Downgraded SKT shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets September 21, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SKT, as published in its report on September 21, 2020. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Investors in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SKT is recording 702.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Retail market is dominated by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) based in the USA. When comparing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 740.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SKT has decreased by -2.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,177,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $263.2 million, following the sale of -411,741 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SKT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -198,509 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,800,518.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 28,011 position in SKT. Columbia Management Investment Ad sold an additional 91210.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.01%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $47.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its SKT holdings by 2.89% and now holds 2.47 million SKT shares valued at $40.13 million with the added 69400.0 shares during the period. SKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.40% at present.