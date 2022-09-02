Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) closed Thursday at $7.93 per share, down from $8.12 a day earlier. While Telefonica Brasil S.A. has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIV fell by -3.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.69 to $7.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

The current dividend for VIV investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIV is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.39%, with a loss of -5.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.82, showing growth from the present price of $7.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telefonica Brasil S.A. Shares?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 88.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP’s position in VIV has decreased by -21.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 65,125,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $565.29 million, following the sale of -17,389,434 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in VIV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8,645.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,140,340 additional shares for a total stake of worth $141.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,327,030.

During the first quarter, Barings added a 677,491 position in VIV. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.34%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $27.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its VIV holdings by -0.30% and now holds 2.85 million VIV shares valued at $24.74 million with the lessened 8629.0 shares during the period. VIV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.