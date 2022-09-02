The share price of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) fell to $32.55 per share on Thursday from $32.90. While Teradata Corporation has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDC fell by -40.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.38 to $32.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.90% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley Reiterated Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) to Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on February 08, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for TDC. Craig Hallum also reiterated TDC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on February 08, 2022, but set its price target from $47 to $48. Citigroup resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TDC, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $76 for TDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Teradata Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TDC is recording an average volume of 752.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a loss of -6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.35, showing growth from the present price of $32.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teradata Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Teradata Corporation (TDC) is based in the USA. When comparing Teradata Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -109.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in TDC has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,460,444 shares of the stock, with a value of $438.82 million, following the purchase of 1,526 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TDC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -588,810 additional shares for a total stake of worth $438.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,449,531.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -331,778 position in TDC. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.69%, now holding 5.58 million shares worth $213.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its TDC holdings by -18.38% and now holds 4.88 million TDC shares valued at $186.73 million with the lessened -1.1 million shares during the period.