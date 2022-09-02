As of Thursday, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (NYSE:OMI) stock closed at $27.85, down from $29.51 the previous day. While Owens & Minor Inc. has underperformed by -5.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -26.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.11 to $29.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.81% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) recommending Buy. JP Morgan also rated OMI shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. UBS December 17, 2020d the rating to Buy on December 17, 2020, and set its price target from $27 to $37. Barclays September 25, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OMI, as published in its report on September 25, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Investors in Owens & Minor Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.01 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Owens & Minor Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OMI is recording 631.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -11.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.17, showing growth from the present price of $27.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor Inc. Shares?

The Medical Distribution market is dominated by Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) based in the USA. When comparing Owens & Minor Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -56.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMI has increased by 2.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,344,036 shares of the stock, with a value of $401.69 million, following the purchase of 238,261 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,180,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $301.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,519,916.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 767,904 position in OMI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.55%, now holding 8.01 million shares worth $283.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its OMI holdings by -1.19% and now holds 3.27 million OMI shares valued at $115.76 million with the lessened 39439.0 shares during the period.