As of Thursday, Quanta Services Inc.’s (NYSE:PWR) stock closed at $139.10, down from $141.30 the previous day. While Quanta Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWR rose by 36.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $149.33 to $93.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.14% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on June 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PWR. UBS also Downgraded PWR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 20, 2022. B. Riley Securities March 01, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 01, 2022, and set its price target from $122 to $129. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PWR, as published in its report on September 17, 2021. Cowen’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $130 for PWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Investors in Quanta Services Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Quanta Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PWR is recording 1.22M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -5.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.20, showing growth from the present price of $139.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanta Services Inc. Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) based in the USA. When comparing Quanta Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PWR has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,206,882 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.11 billion, following the purchase of 292,147 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 681,009 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,220,616.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -1,063,432 position in PWR. Peconic Partners LLC purchased an additional 5000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.09%, now holding 5.47 million shares worth $758.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PWR holdings by 13.00% and now holds 5.38 million PWR shares valued at $745.92 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. PWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.60% at present.