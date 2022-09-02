A share of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) closed at $114.93 per share on Thursday, up from $114.89 day before. While PTC Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTC fell by -13.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.00 to $96.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for PTC. JP Morgan also Downgraded PTC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $138 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2021. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on June 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $157. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PTC, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $145 for PTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PTC Inc. (PTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PTC Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PTC is registering an average volume of 690.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.33, showing growth from the present price of $114.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PTC Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, PTC Inc. (PTC) is based in the USA. When comparing PTC Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PTC has increased by 0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,516,888 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.42 billion, following the purchase of 81,446 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,953 additional shares for a total stake of worth $722.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,858,560.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 859,910 position in PTC. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional 67741.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.51%, now holding 4.41 million shares worth $543.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its PTC holdings by -8.37% and now holds 4.25 million PTC shares valued at $524.12 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. PTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.