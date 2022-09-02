PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) closed Thursday at $124.54 per share, down from $126.98 a day earlier. While PPG Industries Inc. has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPG fell by -21.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $177.32 to $107.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on May 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for PPG. Berenberg also Downgraded PPG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 20, 2022. Vertical Research January 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PPG, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $190 for PPG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

The current dividend for PPG investors is set at $2.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PPG Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PPG is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a loss of -5.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.48, showing growth from the present price of $124.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PPG Industries Inc. Shares?

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing PPG Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PPG has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,476,214 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.52 billion, following the purchase of 207,729 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in PPG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,307,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,700,530.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services subtracted a -77,699 position in PPG. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 1.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.08%, now holding 12.99 million shares worth $1.68 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PPG holdings by -4.21% and now holds 11.68 million PPG shares valued at $1.51 billion with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. PPG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.