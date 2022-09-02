The share price of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) fell to $3.64 per share on Thursday from $3.96. While Vera Bradley Inc. has underperformed by -8.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRA fell by -64.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.13 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on March 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for VRA. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated VRA shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2020. Cowen December 17, 2019d the rating to Outperform on December 17, 2019, and set its price target from $12 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VRA, as published in its report on September 05, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for VRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Vera Bradley Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRA is recording an average volume of 589.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.60%, with a loss of -23.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vera Bradley Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Footwear & Accessories sector, Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is based in the USA. When comparing Vera Bradley Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -234.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in VRA has decreased by -2.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,262,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.48 million, following the sale of -59,433 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in VRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 53,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,788,702.

During the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme added a 259,080 position in VRA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.97%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $5.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC increased its VRA holdings by 102.40% and now holds 1.26 million VRA shares valued at $5.28 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. VRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.30% at present.