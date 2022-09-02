Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) closed Thursday at $40.40 per share, down from $41.03 a day earlier. While Sanofi has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNY fell by -22.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.79 to $39.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) to Hold. A report published by UBS on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNY. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for SNY, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Sanofi (SNY)

The current dividend for SNY investors is set at $1.75 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sanofi’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNY is recording an average volume of 2.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.51%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.00, showing growth from the present price of $40.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sanofi Shares?

Sanofi (SNY) is based in the France and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – General market. When comparing Sanofi shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in SNY has decreased by -16.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 76,997,282 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.83 billion, following the sale of -15,009,442 additional shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SNY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -320,069 additional shares for a total stake of worth $875.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,612,672.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 10,684,509 position in SNY. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 0.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.57%, now holding 11.9 million shares worth $591.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its SNY holdings by -2.98% and now holds 10.13 million SNY shares valued at $503.64 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. SNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.50% at present.