A share of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) closed at $13.16 per share on Thursday, up from $13.14 day before. While Primo Water Corporation has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRMW fell by -26.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.12 to $12.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.23% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2021, Scotiabank Upgraded Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on January 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for PRMW. Raymond James also rated PRMW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2020. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on April 20, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12. BMO Capital Markets January 14, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for PRMW, as published in its report on January 14, 2020. Lake Street’s report from November 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PRMW shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

It’s important to note that PRMW shareholders are currently getting $0.28 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Primo Water Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRMW is registering an average volume of 985.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -6.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.17, showing growth from the present price of $13.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRMW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Primo Water Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRMW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRMW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PRMW has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,096,350 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.25 million, following the sale of -1,745 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in PRMW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -154,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,634,699.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 561,344 position in PRMW. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.46%, now holding 7.0 million shares worth $92.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its PRMW holdings by -11.75% and now holds 6.93 million PRMW shares valued at $91.6 million with the lessened -0.92 million shares during the period. PRMW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.