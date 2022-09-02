NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) marked $72.16 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $72.13. While NetApp Inc. has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTAP fell by -19.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.82 to $61.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on June 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NTAP. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded NTAP shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $91. BofA Securities March 24, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTAP, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Barclays’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $102 for NTAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NTAP currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NetApp Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 126.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NTAP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a loss of -8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.67, showing growth from the present price of $72.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NetApp Inc. Shares?

The USA based company NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is one of the biggest names in Computer Hardware. When comparing NetApp Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTAP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTAP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NTAP has increased by 2.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,440,665 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.81 billion, following the purchase of 532,212 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in NTAP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -271,520 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.18 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,572,454.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -3,692,665 position in NTAP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.97%, now holding 11.87 million shares worth $846.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NTAP holdings by -3.65% and now holds 9.26 million NTAP shares valued at $660.39 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. NTAP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.