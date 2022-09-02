As of Thursday, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) stock closed at $22.28, up from $22.27 the previous day. While Graphic Packaging Holding Company has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPK rose by 7.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.71 to $17.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.00% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) to Outperform. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on May 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPK. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Downgraded GPK shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 18, 2022. BMO Capital Markets December 20, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on December 20, 2021, and set its price target from $23 to $20. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for GPK, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. UBS’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for GPK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Investors in Graphic Packaging Holding Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GPK is recording 2.86M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.58%, with a loss of -4.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.62, showing growth from the present price of $22.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shares?

The Packaging & Containers market is dominated by Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) based in the USA. When comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 65.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GPK has increased by 2.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,122,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $625.72 million, following the purchase of 760,450 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another decreased to its shares in GPK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,231,359 additional shares for a total stake of worth $473.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,282,150.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 2,317,676 position in GPK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.91 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.24%, now holding 10.82 million shares worth $240.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its GPK holdings by -18.23% and now holds 10.16 million GPK shares valued at $226.0 million with the lessened -2.26 million shares during the period. GPK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.