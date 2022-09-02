The share price of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) fell to $18.19 per share on Thursday from $18.67. While Element Solutions Inc has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESI fell by -20.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.92 to $16.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) to Overweight. A report published by CL King on January 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ESI. Mizuho also rated ESI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2021. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ESI, as published in its report on October 13, 2020. SunTrust’s report from April 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ESI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ESI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Element Solutions Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ESI is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -9.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.89, showing growth from the present price of $18.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Element Solutions Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Chemicals sector, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is based in the USA. When comparing Element Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ESI has increased by 3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,844,504 shares of the stock, with a value of $431.65 million, following the purchase of 740,230 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ESI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,231,037 additional shares for a total stake of worth $426.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,582,765.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -887,257 position in ESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 94754.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.66%, now holding 14.26 million shares worth $281.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ESI holdings by 5.87% and now holds 11.68 million ESI shares valued at $230.83 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. ESI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.