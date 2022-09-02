In Thursday’s session, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) marked $102.04 per share, up from $100.85 in the previous session. While Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has overperformed by 1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICE fell by -15.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $139.79 to $90.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.93% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ICE. BofA Securities also rated ICE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $158 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $131. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ICE, as published in its report on June 11, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $125 for ICE shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

With ICE’s current dividend of $1.52 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ICE has an average volume of 2.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a loss of -4.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.38, showing growth from the present price of $102.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Shares?

Financial Data & Stock Exchanges giant Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ICE has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,383,961 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.32 billion, following the sale of -10,159 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ICE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 182,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.62 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,724,621.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,836,078 position in ICE. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 2.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.84%, now holding 16.94 million shares worth $1.73 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its ICE holdings by 24.01% and now holds 14.12 million ICE shares valued at $1.44 billion with the added 2.73 million shares during the period. ICE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.