The share price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) fell to $29.36 per share on Thursday from $31.54. While nCino Inc. has underperformed by -6.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -53.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.43 to $23.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.91% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Stephens on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NCNO. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on June 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $70. Gabelli & Co May 14, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NCNO, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from February 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for NCNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of nCino Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NCNO is recording an average volume of 615.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a loss of -12.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.60, showing growth from the present price of $29.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in NCNO has increased by 7.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,806,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $348.95 million, following the purchase of 733,676 additional shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 236,816 additional shares for a total stake of worth $254.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,872,455.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 151,464 position in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.65%, now holding 4.34 million shares worth $140.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its NCNO holdings by -4.45% and now holds 2.88 million NCNO shares valued at $92.85 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.