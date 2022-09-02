Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) closed Thursday at $8.40 per share, down from $8.59 a day earlier. While Suzano S.A. has underperformed by -2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUZ fell by -28.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.68 to $8.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2020, Goldman Upgraded Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 20, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUZ.

Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

The current dividend for SUZ investors is set at $0.14 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SUZ is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -9.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Suzano S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Platinum Investment Management Lt’s position in SUZ has increased by 241.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,233,144 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.58 million, following the purchase of 2,991,830 additional shares during the last quarter. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt made another increased to its shares in SUZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 157,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,064,373.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 746,200 position in SUZ. Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.33%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $32.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, AMS Capital Ltda. decreased its SUZ holdings by -7.37% and now holds 3.21 million SUZ shares valued at $30.04 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. SUZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.38% at present.