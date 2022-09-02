Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) closed Thursday at $127.67 per share, up from $127.36 a day earlier. While Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLT rose by 1.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.99 to $108.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.50% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) to Outperform. A report published by Barclays on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HLT. Truist also reiterated HLT shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $152 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley Reiterated the rating as Equal-Weight on February 17, 2022, but set its price target from $135 to $136. Jefferies resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HLT, as published in its report on February 17, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $136 for HLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

The current dividend for HLT investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 68.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -112.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLT is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a loss of -6.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $144.24, showing growth from the present price of $127.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Shares?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Lodging market. When comparing Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 184.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HLT has increased by 0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,759,921 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.17 billion, following the purchase of 192,131 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in HLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 357,006 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.77 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,851,057.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 199,870 position in HLT. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 2.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.35%, now holding 11.91 million shares worth $1.53 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its HLT holdings by -9.98% and now holds 10.53 million HLT shares valued at $1.35 billion with the lessened -1.17 million shares during the period. HLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.00% at present.