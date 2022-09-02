In Thursday’s session, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) marked $173.77 per share, down from $174.02 in the previous session. While J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBHT fell by -3.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $218.18 to $153.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.09% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 20, 2022, Wolfe Research Reiterated J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 20, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for JBHT. UBS also reiterated JBHT shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on July 20, 2022, but set its price target from $190 to $200. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for JBHT, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $185 for JBHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

With JBHT’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JBHT has an average volume of 682.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a loss of -8.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $200.83, showing growth from the present price of $173.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Shares?

Integrated Freight & Logistics giant J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JBHT has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,421,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.73 billion, following the purchase of 73,710 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JBHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 517,629 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,579,989.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -7,255 position in JBHT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.70%, now holding 4.1 million shares worth $751.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau decreased its JBHT holdings by -1.28% and now holds 3.53 million JBHT shares valued at $646.72 million with the lessened 45726.0 shares during the period. JBHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.50% at present.