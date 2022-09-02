A share of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) closed at $29.29 per share on Thursday, down from $29.42 day before. While Americold Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLD fell by -21.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.78 to $23.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) to Sector Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COLD. JP Morgan also Downgraded COLD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on January 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. BofA Securities January 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for COLD, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37 for COLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

It’s important to note that COLD shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COLD is registering an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.16%, with a loss of -4.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.60, showing growth from the present price of $29.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Americold Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in COLD has increased by 6.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,655,352 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.43 billion, following the purchase of 2,809,146 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COLD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -55,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,149,972.

During the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. subtracted a -381,191 position in COLD. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 7.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 87.08%, now holding 16.32 million shares worth $534.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its COLD holdings by 0.48% and now holds 13.42 million COLD shares valued at $439.4 million with the added 63971.0 shares during the period.