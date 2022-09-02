In Thursday’s session, Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) marked $58.78 per share, down from $58.85 in the previous session. While Duke Realty Corporation has underperformed by -0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRE rose by 9.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.22 to $47.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.03% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DRE. Truist also Upgraded DRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2022. BMO Capital Markets January 07, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for DRE, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

With DRE’s current dividend of $1.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Duke Realty Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DRE has an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a loss of -6.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.92, showing growth from the present price of $58.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duke Realty Corporation Shares?

REIT – Industrial giant Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Duke Realty Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DRE has increased by 0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,712,625 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.8 billion, following the purchase of 397,840 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another decreased to its shares in DRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,292,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.93 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,853,079.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -330,045 position in DRE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.67%, now holding 24.89 million shares worth $1.56 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its DRE holdings by -2.15% and now holds 10.58 million DRE shares valued at $661.8 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. DRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.45% at present.