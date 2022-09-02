A share of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) closed at $104.81 per share on Thursday, down from $105.82 day before. While Capital One Financial Corporation has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COF fell by -35.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $174.65 to $98.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.99% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) to Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for COF. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded COF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. Piper Sandler April 27, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for COF, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $189 for COF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

It’s important to note that COF shareholders are currently getting $2.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COF is registering an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.74%, with a loss of -7.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.10, showing growth from the present price of $104.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capital One Financial Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Credit Services market, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is based in the USA. When comparing Capital One Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in COF has increased by 7.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,457,571 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.89 billion, following the purchase of 2,492,615 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,057,810 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.3 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,083,029.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -227,870 position in COF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.37%, now holding 18.34 million shares worth $2.01 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its COF holdings by -3.25% and now holds 17.33 million COF shares valued at $1.9 billion with the lessened -0.58 million shares during the period. COF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.