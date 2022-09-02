Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) marked $72.23 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $77.11. While Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has underperformed by -6.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIMO fell by -4.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.65 to $64.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen Reiterated Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) to Outperform. A report published by Susquehanna on October 29, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for SIMO. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SIMO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2021. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 02, 2021, but set its price target from $85 to $100. Morgan Stanley May 20, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for SIMO, as published in its report on May 20, 2021. Wedbush’s report from September 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $46 for SIMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

SIMO currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 373.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SIMO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.86, showing growth from the present price of $72.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Shares?

The Hong Kong based company Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cardinal Capital Management LLC’s position in SIMO has decreased by -11.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,666,194 shares of the stock, with a value of $142.14 million, following the sale of -214,851 additional shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in SIMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46,275.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,569,680 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,573,072.

During the first quarter, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC subtracted a -261,671 position in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.71%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $99.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its SIMO holdings by -10.71% and now holds 1.11 million SIMO shares valued at $94.6 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. SIMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.