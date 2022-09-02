The share price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) rose to $17.01 per share on Thursday from $17.00. While America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has overperformed by 0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMX fell by -10.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.65 to $16.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.98% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMX. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMX, as published in its report on January 26, 2021. New Street’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for AMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Itau BBA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AMX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMX is recording an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a loss of -8.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.05, showing growth from the present price of $17.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

A leading company in the Telecom Services sector, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is based in the Mexico. When comparing America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AMX has decreased by -3.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,049,527 shares of the stock, with a value of $796.0 million, following the sale of -1,305,240 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 629,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $330.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,458,736.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC subtracted a -274,663 position in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. sold an additional -1.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.08%, now holding 11.91 million shares worth $225.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its AMX holdings by 0.68% and now holds 10.65 million AMX shares valued at $201.59 million with the added 72379.0 shares during the period. AMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.